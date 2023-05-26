Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $79.48.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

