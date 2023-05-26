Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 33.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $215,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $2,921,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $597,631.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $2,921,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,631.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $803,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,338 shares of company stock valued at $24,385,996 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

