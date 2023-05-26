Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $69.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.