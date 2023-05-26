Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $24.27 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 110.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

About Driven Brands

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.