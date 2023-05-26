Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,337,000 after purchasing an additional 266,875 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 251,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 178,781 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

CHKP opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.57. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

