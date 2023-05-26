Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Insider Activity

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $107,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $726,068.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,588.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVNC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

