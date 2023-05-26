Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after acquiring an additional 488,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,174 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STERIS Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

STE opened at $201.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $236.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.70%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.