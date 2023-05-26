Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $61.56 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.