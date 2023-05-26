Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $193.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

