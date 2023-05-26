Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,006 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 623.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Welltower Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.