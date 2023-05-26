Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,130 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

