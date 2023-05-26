Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 867.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,335 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $14.96 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $854.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.61 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 93.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

