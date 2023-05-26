Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,700 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.17% of PROS worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRO. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 717,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PROS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PROS by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PROS by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

PRO opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

