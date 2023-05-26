Blair William & Co. IL Sells 269 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,776.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VOOV stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.16. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $154.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.