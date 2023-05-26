Blair William & Co. IL Sells 367 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VDE opened at $109.34 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

