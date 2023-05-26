Blair William & Co. IL Sells 641 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after buying an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $100.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $100.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

