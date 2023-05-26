Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.30% of Distribution Solutions Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

DSGR stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.34 million, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.90. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $55.96.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.20). Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $328.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

