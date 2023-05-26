Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $79,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $79,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

About Lattice Semiconductor



Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

