Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Block by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 454,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,531,000 after buying an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.03.

Block Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of SQ opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,716 shares of company stock valued at $19,781,854 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

