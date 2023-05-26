Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) were down 6.3% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.50. The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 891,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,270,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.
In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,108.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,623.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,108.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,361 shares of company stock worth $4,715,532. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.85.
Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.
