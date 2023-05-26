Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) were down 6.3% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.50. The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 891,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,270,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,108.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,623.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,108.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,361 shares of company stock worth $4,715,532. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.85.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Further Reading

