B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Raised to GBX 545

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 540 ($6.72) to GBX 545 ($6.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 380 ($4.73) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.22) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.03) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 476.43 ($5.93).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

BME stock opened at GBX 460.20 ($5.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 481.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 453.99. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 289 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 503.40 ($6.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

