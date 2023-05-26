B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 485 ($6.03) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

BME has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.22) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 380 ($4.73) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 476.43 ($5.93).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 460.20 ($5.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 481.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 453.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 289 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 503.40 ($6.26).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

