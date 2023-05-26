BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $105.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SQM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,773,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,111,000 after buying an additional 1,232,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $53,992,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61,196.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 617,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,282,000 after purchasing an additional 616,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.