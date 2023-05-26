BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DHF opened at $2.13 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

