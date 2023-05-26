boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 55 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 65 ($0.81) to GBX 55 ($0.68) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 58.11 ($0.72).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 43.01 ($0.53) on Wednesday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.28 ($1.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £546.23 million, a PE ratio of -1,433.67 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.60.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

