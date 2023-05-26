Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 32,188 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of AdvanSix worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,153,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 237,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth $4,181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
AdvanSix Price Performance
ASIX stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $47.77.
AdvanSix Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix
In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $109,830 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
AdvanSix Company Profile
Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.