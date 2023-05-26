Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,984 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNK. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 53,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,384.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $36,608.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,741 shares of company stock valued at $487,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

GNK stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Articles

