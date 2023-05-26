Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,230 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blue Foundry Bancorp

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, EVP Robert Rowe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,250 shares in the company, valued at $165,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $82,518. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of BLFY opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $250.92 million, a PE ratio of 474.74 and a beta of 0.15. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

