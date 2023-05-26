Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of TimkenSteel worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

