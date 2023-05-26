Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Parke Bancorp worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

PKBK opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

