Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 23.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 409,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 175,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,109. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Stories

