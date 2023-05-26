Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,792,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LZB. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

