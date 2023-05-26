Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,551 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,969,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,988,000 after purchasing an additional 162,588 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

