Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,245 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $269,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $90,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 320,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SXC opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

