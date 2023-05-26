Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $319.66 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $515.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.35.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.