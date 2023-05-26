Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4,588.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 708.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Bristow Group Trading Down 1.8 %

VTOL opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.95 million, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $313.56 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $320,976.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,917,918 shares in the company, valued at $83,177,399.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,054 shares of company stock worth $3,500,319. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

(Get Rating)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Featured Articles

