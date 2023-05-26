Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 430,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.9 %

APAM opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.