Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,766 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Trex by 442.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Trex Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.