Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,899 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

TA stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About TravelCenters of America

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.