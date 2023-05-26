Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,976.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $92,976.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,854 shares of company stock valued at $210,784 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.