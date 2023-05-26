Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 18.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Stock Down 3.3 %

ProAssurance stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.