Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Arcosa worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.5 %

ACA opened at $67.13 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,039.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

