Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. TheStreet downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STC opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

