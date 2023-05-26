Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of First Merchants worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after buying an additional 426,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 400,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 313,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 20.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after buying an additional 137,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Merchants news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Merchants Stock Down 2.1 %

FRME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

FRME opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.05. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.24%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Articles

