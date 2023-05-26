Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,694 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

EBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

