Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Bridgestone Price Performance

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone ( OTCMKTS:BRDCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

