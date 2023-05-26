Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Bridgestone Price Performance
OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $21.00.
About Bridgestone
Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.
