Brokerages Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) PT at $164.00

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

