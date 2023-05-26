Brokerages Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Price Target at $19.75

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,617 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,425 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,049,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,662 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,942,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 749,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after acquiring an additional 527,872 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.2511 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.55%.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.