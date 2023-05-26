Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $88.40

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.40.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Boot Barn stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

