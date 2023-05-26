Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $43.75

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 444.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,912.74%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

